Eskom's Kusile unit 5 was completed and was officially switched on on New Year's Eve

This meant that Kusile is expected to add 800MW to the system to continue combatting loadshedding

South Africans expressed their dissatisfaction and accused the government of manipulating people to gain votes

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans think little of the fact that Kusile's unit 5 went online, adding 800MW of capacity. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Kusile's unit 5 came online on New Year's Eve, adding 800MW to the national grid. Despite this, the power will be intermittent, undergoing a six-month testing period. South Africans, while appreciative, believed that the move was political and were not buying it.

Eskom's Kusile Unit 5 went online

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom's group executive for generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said that the addition of the Kusile unit boosts the three units that were brought online late last year in September. This means that the grid now has an additional 3200MW to distribute. Nxumalo added that this is expected to boost the country's electricity capacity.

If things continue, the country is expected to increase its power generation once Kusile's unit 6 is completed. The unit is still being built, and once it is completed, Kusile will produce 4800MW.

Mzansi roasts the government, Eskom and Kusile

South Africans on Facebook roasted the power plant, the government and Eskom, accusing them of taking the country for a ride.

Llewellyn Edward said:

“Mind games. Election year is here, and now Eskom is doing well. ANC is devious.”

Tony Ganas added:

“Quick start for the year as they run out of pocket money after the festive season. Stealing will continue.”

Thembinkosi Cindy exclaimed:

“We thank you. The new party will do better than that, hopefully.”

Mthokozisi Knowledge Sikhondze laughed.

“Thanks to the MK Party, we never had loadshedding since their formation.”

Ephraim Mathapo noted:

“This is unlike you, Eskom. Should we return our UPS and other alternative power supply units? Because, wow, you are now starting to learn what consistency means.”

Collen Mehlomakulu:

“Campaigning strategy. I hope R350 SRD grant recipients don’t believe this nonsense. Black child, you deserve more. ANC and EFF don’t love you. Vote wisely.”

Nash Singh was cynical.

“Din’t hold your breath. This government surprises us all the time. The people are not stupid because you can’t stop loadshedding for a specific time. This year is payback come elections.”

Eskom ordered to stop subjecting public facilities to loadshedding

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Pretoria High Court ordered Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to exempt public facilities from loadshedding.

This came after Eskom initiated Stage Six loadshedding late last year. The court ruled that loadshedding violated people's rights and ordered that hospitals, schools and other facilities be exempt from loadshedding by this month. South Africans slammed the minister and questioned why the country needed an electricity minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News