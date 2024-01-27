Eskom has caught South Africa off guard by extending Stage 2 loadshedding until further notice

The power utility's decision comes after it promised to downgrade loadshedding to Stage 1 on Friday

Public frustration is on the rise as citizens convey their anger over the sudden change on social media

Eskom ramped up loadshedding to Stage 2 indefinitely. Image: Stock photos

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has extended Stage 2 loadshedding until further notice. The electricity provider dropped the announcement in the early hours of the morning.

Eskom's overnight surprise

It cited issues with four generation units that were taken out of service overnight as the reason behind the unexpected move.

Eskom's statement contradicts their announcement made on Friday evening. The power utility initially said it would downgrade loadshedding to Stage 1 during the day and suspend it in the evenings.

Duration of loadshedding implementation

The duration of this extended Stage 2 loadshedding remains uncertain, adding to the frustration of citizens already grappling with power interruptions.

Public outcry over loadshedding

The abrupt change has not been well-received, with citizens expressing their frustration on social media.

@Kegorilwe said:

"You guys are sneaky to announce such at this time of the day."

@SharonPeetz mentioned:

"So explain 'taken out of service'. Yesterday, everything was hunky dory and we had no loadshedding planned for today."

@Loud_Bee commented:

"You shouldn’t be allowed to announce and change stages of loadshedding when people are sleeping. It’s inhumane and utterly disgusting. "

@generrationx wrote:

"We might see Stage 4 or 6 if not next week by the weekend. "

@binxibooo asked:

"Would it not be easier to merely say 'here are the schedules till you die or leave?"

@NotionActive stated:

"You never fail to disappoint."

Public facilities exempted from loadshedding

The court ordered the minister to ensure electricity supply for public facilities such as hospitals and schools by January 2024.

