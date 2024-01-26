Reality TV star and host TT Mbha started a drive to sell his sneakers for R100 to buy LED lamps for matriculants

The star told Briefly News that he wants matriculants to be able to study hard even when load-shedding hits

The executive producer of Mzansi Cribs Makeover also shared he had reached his target of getting 200 LED Lamps but is now increasing to 500 and is asking the community to help

TT Mbha and his foundation bought LED lamps for Soweto matriculants. Image: Oupa Bopape

TV host TT Mbha has been one of the most influential public figures who always gives back to the community. Recently the star shared with Briefly News that his mission this year is to help out all the matric students in Soweto with their studies.

TT Mbha sells his sneakers to buy LED lamps for matriculants

TT Mbha has made headlines once again after he urged men to take charge and be present in their children's lives. Recently the executive producer of Mzansi Cribs Makeover told Briefly News that he will be selling his sneakers in order to get LED lamps for matriculants in Soweto. The star further said that he will be selling his sneakers for R100 in order to buy those lamps.

"Every new year in January, the TTMBHA Community Drive NPC gets involved in a back to school community drive. We always identify sociatial issues and come up with solutions."

The presenter said load-shedding is a societal issue that's going nowhere anytime soon:

"These LED lamps will afford Soweto grade 12 learners the opportunity to still study throughout load-shedding.

"I want them to remember that TTMBHA as a kasi born and bred dreamer, believes in their potential to achieve all their dreams and that they must never forget their township roots no matter what. My message to matriculants never allow anyone or anything to belittle your dreams because greatness is within you kasi dreamer.

TT has already reached his goal of getting 200 LED lamps but is gunning to get more.

TT Mbha urges the community to join him and help matriculants

The TV host also reached out to the community on Instagram and asked them to join him in helping the matriculants in Soweto. The star also increased the target to 500 LED lamps.

He posted a clip on his Instagram page talking about this initiative and wrote:

"MY ORIGINAL TARGET WAS 200, BUT WE'RE NOW ON 215 LAMPS‼️ALL THANKS TO KIND CORPORATES WHO HAVE DECIDED TO BUY MORE LAMPS‼️ IF YOU'RE A 2024 SOWETO GRADE 12 LEARNER, COME COLLECT YOUR LAMP @pdllifestyle NEXT SATURDAY 27 JAN BETWEEN 9AM - 12PM ON A 1ST COME 1ST SERVE BASIS‼️ LET'S KEEP PUSHING AND GET TO 500 LAMPS."

Watch the video below:

