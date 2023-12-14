Reality TV star TT Mbha shared with Briefly News that he urged men to take charge of their families

TT also shared that it was vital for men to give and show their kids love from a tender age so they can be responsible adults

The executive producer of Mzansi Cribs Makeover also told the publication that every man in our society has a story to tell, and they shouldn't be judged

Reality TV star and TV Host TT Mbha urged men to be great father figures to their kids. Image: @ttmbha

Source: Instagram

Social entrepreneur and TV host Thato Mbha, who recently reunited with his long-time buddy Somizi, shared a mouthful with Briefly News about the initiative men should do.

TT Mbha shares the importance of father figures in children's lives

During an interview with Briefly News, the Joburg-based presenter shared that it's important to show young kids love while they are still young so they can be responsible adults. He said young men need role models who must be father figures.

The host and executive producer of Mzansi Cribs Makeover said every boy has that one man they grew up looking up to and idolising.

He said:

"It is important for every man to be the reason and benchmark for every boy to become a better human being for society.

"Men must understand the difference between funding their kids versus spending quality time with them. Kids need attention, patience, love and time instead of money and material things being thrown in their faces.

“My brother, make the effort to have a relationship with your kids because not only do they need it, but you need it too. Family is the backbone of any society.”

The Amatyma founder urged that every man has a story to tell, and we can't judge. Still, the truth of the matter is that every child needs a father figure, and men who don't take care of their responsibilities for their kids are just perpetuating generational curses.

Prince Kaybee sends message of support to SA men

In a related Briefly News story, house DJ Prince Kaybee sent a message of support to his followers on Twitter (X app).

He said men's mental health is usually neglected, and he understands how it feels, penning a motivation note for men on his timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News