DJ Prince Kaybee has sent a shoutout to his homies with late Men's Mental Health Month celebrations.

Prince Kaybee marks late Men's Mental Health Month with message for his followers

The Charlotte hitmaker took to his Twitter (X app) to pen a lengthy message for his followers:

"I’m big on Mental Health for men. Boys its your Mens Mental Health Month, nobody cares but that aint your problem. STAND FEARLESSLY for the truth, focus on the good things that keep you healthy and EVERYTHING else is just noise, Focus King, I love you."

Reasons that would make Prince Kaybee a mental health advocate

It would not be hard to believe that the DJ may know a thing or two about the importance of taking care of one's mental health given the fact that he's dragged online every other week.

Dr Erica Munnik from the Department of Psychology at the University of the Western Cape explained to Briefly News the reasons why celebs suffer the most from mental health issues:

"To be in the public eye means that you are watched constantly and often used as a representation of 'perfection', but no one is perfect.

"Very often some of the personal challenges that celebrities experience might become known and will receive attention, sometimes maybe interpreted out of context and will then lead to increased stress for the celebrities.

Tweeps respond to Prince Kaybee's message

Social media users responded to Kaybee's post with new strength. These are some of the comments:

@32Tired said:

"That's why you got my follow bro, I do not normally follow people known as celebrities, I'm not even a fan of your music but I like your mind."

@MasegoVict10903 was grateful:

"Sho mfanaka. This means a lot. Gape raswa yoh."

@TheeOssy_Oswald commented:

"We love you Kabelo."

@Brad_d_Mayor weighed in:

"So true in this selfish world choose yourself."

@DumisaniBhengu2 said:

"Thank you our Goat, same to you."

