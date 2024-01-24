This South African teacher understands the diverse socio-economic backgrounds of her learners and is trying to harness inclusivity

Lindz Umtukulu Wa Jenny took to Facebook with a picture of her students' books covered in newspaper

The people of Mzansi loved the initiative and discussed the importance of equality in the schooling environment

A South African educator has brought people's attention to a small way she is trying to harness inclusivity in her classrooms – newspaper-covered books.

This lovely educator is promoting inclusivity with small but impactful changes. image: Lindz Umtukulu Wa Jenny

Source: Facebook

Government schools in SA have children from townships to those whose parents own multimillion-dollar enterprises. The socio-economic levels vary pretty vastly, which can cause a bit of social and even educational issues.

SA educator harnesses inclusivity with newspaper-covered books

Lindz Umtukulu Wa Jenny took to Facebook with a picture of some of her students' books that are covered in newspaper. She explained that she encourages this as it helps level out inequality, highlighting how this small change makes a huge impact.

“This is beautiful. I always encourage my students to use anything at their disposal to cover their books, even the potato bags and afrisam bags, then any transparent plastic bag because I understand that they come from different backgrounds.”

Take a look:

Mzansi thanked the teacher

People took to the comment section to thank the teacher and to discuss the importance of equality in the schooling environment.

Read some of the comments:

Dee Sabel Blouw shared:

“In matric, my math teacher asked all of us to cover our books with newspaper! I was sooo angry until he explained to us that we come from different backgrounds, so if we do this, we'd all be the sametjeses I think I loved my math book more than those ones covered with those Barbie covers”

MakaJunior Bhelekazi Zantsi clapped:

“We used to do this, and there was nothing wrong. This is beautiful.”

Nokuthula Angel Vilakazi is all for it:

“Absolutely awesome ”

Valentine Pungwayo said:

“Thankfully appreciated Koni wami for your flexibility, love, and caring, including your support and tips to the children ❤”

