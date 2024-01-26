El Al Israel Airlines announced that it is stopping its planes from flying to Johannesburg because there was a drop in demand

This came after the South African government took the Israeli government to the International Court of Justice and accused them of committing acts of genocide

South Africans celebrated their withdrawal and called on other Israeli businesses to follow suit

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens said goodbye to El Al Airlines as it halted flights to SA. Images: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and Bogdan Malizkiy

Source: Getty Images

The Israeli airline El Al Israel, has suspended its Johannesburg route because of a drop in demand. This was because South Africa took Israel to court and accused them of genocide. Mzansi also sent a team of influential legal practitioners to state their case against Israel at the ICJ

El Al Israel suspends Johannesburg route

According to TimesLIVE, the airline is holding off on allowing its planes to fly to South Africa via Johannesburg. Israelis are refusing to fly to South Africa, and this has resulted in empty planes, despite Israelis still fling to other parts of the world. It used to fly nonstop from Israel to Johannesburg twice weekly, but this may end as Isrelis is no longer coming to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi brushes off the announcement

South Africans on Facebook commented on the news and were not bothered by the move.

Dumisani Sokhulu said:

"Cutting one's nose to spite one's face."

Mandla H Ncayiyana wrote:

"Take your diplomatic staff with you. Your evil presence is soiling our country. You supported your fellow apartheid brethren and even gave them nuclear weapon capacity."

Aria Jula remarked:

"Addiction to blood is nothing something to be trifled with."

Dee Gee Davinci added:

"Woolworths must go as well."

Helene Mmabatho Smallberger Joemat remarked:

"Great! We don't want more of you here. Go away and stay away."

Israel told to prevent the killing of Palestinians in ICJ judgement

Recently, Briefly News reported that the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel must prevent the deaths of Palestinians as a result of its conflict with Hamas.

The ICJ made the ruling on 26 January after South Africa laid charges of genocide against Israel. Netizens from across the world sang Mzansi's praises.

Source: Briefly News