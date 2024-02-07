South Africans are excited and nervous about the upcoming AFCON semi-final game between Nigeria and Bafana in a few hours

Gogo Skhotheni spoke to Briefly News on whether muthi should be used for Bafana Bafana to win against the Super Eagles and advance to the AFCON finals

Traditional healer Mkhulu Danny Mdluli also shared with Briefly News that he is inviting the national team to contact him should they want to succeed

Gogo Skhotheni spoke about whether she would contribute some magic to the success of Bafana Bafana. Image: MB Media/@gogoskhotheni

Source: UGC

With just a few hours to go, South Africans are buzzing with excitement and nerves ahead of the semi-final clash between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles after the boys defeated Cape Verde in their quarterfinal game on Saturday, 3 February 2024.

SA call on traditional healers to brew some muthi for the semi-final game

This decider game for the national team needs to end in nothing less than a win in order for the team to progress to the finals. Knowing what’s at stake, South Africans are even calling on traditional healers to brew some muthi to help our boys.

Briefly News spoke to renowned traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni on whether she would be contributing some of her magic to help the boys succeed:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

“The only way I can help Bafana Bafana is if they come to my door step for help because they will stand to make money and what will I gain from helping them? For now they are on their own.”

This would not be the first time the national team allegedly sought the help of a sangoma in a tournament.

In 2011, News24 reported that a sangoma claimed the South African Football Association (SAFA) owed him R90 000 for providing the "magic" to beat France in the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

S'bonelo Madela said Bafana Bafana would not win any matches until he got his money. SAFA vice-president Mwelo Nonkonyane confirmed it had used Madela's services but said he had already been paid.

Briefly News also spoke to another traditional healer Mkhulu Danny Mdluli, and he invited the national squad to contact him:

“Yoh! Ku tricky! Hahahaha let Bafana slide in the DMs! I am no magician to be doing thing ngathi ngiyaloya.”

Whether it’s muthi, positive energy, thoughts and prayers, we are all rooting for Bafana Bafana and know that they will make our nation proud.

Go, Bafana Bafana, go!

Bafana legend Mark Fish shares pic with Hugo Broos

In another article, Briefly News reported that retired Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish is in Ivory Coast to support the national team as they compete in the tournament.

Fish shared a picture with Hugo Broos after the recent match against Morocco. South Africans from all walks of life are in Ivory Coast rallying behind the country's national team, Bafana Bafana.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News