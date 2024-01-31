A South African man burned impepho for Bafana Bafana before their AFCON match against Morocco

He shared the hilarious video on TikTok and many people are crediting him for the team's victory

Netizens found the clip not only amusing but also celebrated the undeniable sense of humour of the people of Mzansi

A Bafana Bafana supporter burned impepho to give the football team spiritual help. Image: @zulusnack

One football fan became an overnight sensation by burning impepho to support Bafana Bafana during their recent match against Morocco.

Smoking the competition

As the national anthem played on TV, the TikTok user @zulusnack waved the smoke from the impepho towards the team.

Little did he know that this quirky act would turn into a viral sensation after Bafana Bafana secured a 2-0 win against the top-ranked Morocco.

Ritual ignite TikTok roar

SA football fans are now crediting the impepho ritual for fortifying the team's spirit and contributing to their victory.

Watch the video below:

South African humour shines

The video brought a touch of humour to the sports convos on TikTok. It also highlighted South Africa's infectious spirit, and that laughter is our secret weapon.

See some of the comments below:

@samkembambo stated:

"Siyabonga, basebenzile abafana."

@user6616679907123 wrote:

"uButhakathi obuse Mzansi. "

@Mathozana2 said:

"There's no country that matches South Africa bafwethu nehlule. "

@bigvicenergy369 mentioned:

"There's no country that matches South Africa bafwethu nehlule. "

@htag19505 commented:

"Undefeated madness of South Ah. We celebrate successess and punish failure with same passion. When you do well, we give you your flowers."

@devilious_jnr posted:

"Sometimes you can take things for granted these wishes they work in a way."

@kwandazwide added:

"The team must see all this rituals videos bafethu and I believe they win because of them."

@lootlove25 said:

"You did a good job can you also repeat that on Saturday. "

