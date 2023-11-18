South Africa's soccer team is looking to make it to the FIFA World Cup in their qualifying game against Benin

Bafana Bafana's match versus Benin comes after Nigeria lost two points in Group C after their opening match against Lesotho

Fans of Bafana Bafana were hoping for a positive result in their game against Benin at the very least

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana has a fighting chance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. South Africa's football team faced Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in KZN.

Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup 26 qualifier game against Benin went well, especially after rival Nigeria only earned one point. Image: AFP Contributor / Phil Magakoe

The Nigerian soccer team drew 1-1 against Lesotho in their first match for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Bafana Bafana's performance in the game in Durban put them in a stellar position in Group C.

Bafana Bafana win over Benin

The South African soccer team was looking to beat Benin to make it to the FIFA World Cup. Two minutes in, Percy Tau scored, followed by Khuliso Mudau at the 45-minute mark. Benin scored one goal at 70 minutes.

Since Nigeria had a draw in their opening match, according to TimesLIVE, they are lagging two points behind Bafana Bafana. The disadvantage gives South Africa the opportunity to lead the pack in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Group C.

South Africans react to Bafana Bafana

Many fans were hopeful that a South African soccer team would perform well against Benin. Mzansi took to social media to share their expectations and reactions to the highly anticipated victory.

@_Hybreed_ said:

"Bafana Bafana cooking Benin."

@MbulawaVuyani rejoiced:

"Bafana Bafana is playing proper ball again."

@malumzskhulu celebrated:

'Bafana Bafana won. Well Done Boys."

Bafana Bafana always catch strays

South Africans are not optimistic about Bafana Bafana as a team. Many often complain that they are the worst-performing sports team in the country.

