Bafana Bafana had a terrible football match against Eswatini, and their coach spoke out in the aftermath

Hugo Broos, the Bafana Bafana coach, gave a candid statement about how he felt after seeing the team's performance

Online users shared their thoughts about whether Hugo Broos should keep his job after the disappointing game

Bafana Bafana's performance in their latest game against Eswatini was a disappointment. The team has South Africans hoping they will make it to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFFCON).

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admitted he was disappointed by his team's performance. Image: Phill Magakoe / Alex Grimm - FIFA

Soccer fans had high expectations as Bafana Bafana was playing against Eswatini, ranked 144 in FIFA's world ranking, way below SA's 66. Hugo Broos' reaction to the loss was not well-received by online users.

Hugo Broos slams Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana played in the highly-anticipated against Eswatini. According to Sunday World, key players Percy Tau, Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena and Bathusi Aubaas were not in the game but were still the favourite to win, considering eSwatini's FIFA ranking.

Sadly, the match ended goalless in a draw, and Bafana Bafana's Belgian coach, Hugo Broos, complained that the team let him down.

“[I felt] Frustration, anger, unbelief…I didn’t believe what I saw in the first and second half. The first half was worse because we played very badly. You can’t believe your eyes when you see that. There was no passion; we lost nearly every duel and played far from our opponents. We were lucky, Eswatini could have scored,”

South Africans discuss Hugo Broos

Many people wondered why Hugo said he couldn't recognise his own team. Many commented that he did not have what it takes to lead the South African soccer team.

Richard Mandulo asked

"Why is this guy still coaching Bafana Bafana? We are not going anywhere with him as our SA football team. Maybe he is connected to one of the Cadres."

Thabang Mmusi commented:

"How can he not recognise his team because it is stagnant like a lake, not winning, not losing, just stagnant."

Mohapi Mafresh Motaung added:

"We, as fans, are not happy with your selection and combinations...too many players deserve the call and then you call players, such as your prodigal son Nyiko Mobbie."

Johnny Ndonga agreed:

"His team, selection, tactics, combinations and last but not least, stupidity."

Ratile Matheh wrote:

"Just admit you are a failer, sir Broos."

Hugo Broos on steady decline

In a separate story, south Africans recently called for Hugo Boss to be sacked. This comes after the soccer coach asked for a break from the PSL.

