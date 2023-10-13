Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are not happy with how Messi's fanbase keeps dragging CR7 into convos he doesn't belong in

The former Barcelona captain was seen in a clip posted online refusing to take the captain's armband

Netizens shared their opinions regarding Cristiano constantly being dragged into irrelevant conversations

Former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was captured refusing to take the captain's armband. Image: @leomessi, @critianoronaldo

There will always be a clash among the footballers' fanbases each and every time one of them comes up. CR7 and Messi's peeps are at each other's throats once again.

Lionel Messi's fans drag CR7

In the sports world, the two giants continue to make headlines without fail.

Not so long ago, Lionel Messi, a renowned figure in Barcelona's history, achieved the prestigious title of the world's top player for the period spanning 2011 to 2020.

For the first time, Messi shared his thoughts regarding CR7's return to his former club, Manchester United.

The two world stars trended as France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans started dragging CR7 into a conversation unrelated to him, which made his supporters unhappy.

All this drama started off after a clip was posted on X by @AlbicelesteTalk. In the video, Messi is seen refusing to take the captain's armband from his fellow team member, Nicolas Otamendi.

Fans respond to netizens dragging Cristiano Ronaldo

Shortly after Messi's supporters dragged the Portugal footballer, known as CR7, his fans then reacted to all the negative posts. See some of the comments below:

Sphelele Makhunga wrote:

"It's hard for Messi fans to do something without dragging CR7."

Sam Kay Nyambose said:

"Messi is scared to take responsibility and accountability."

PopowTee Underscore LeeJoy replied:

"It must be difficult talking about Messi and not mentioning RONALDO neh...? It's really not necessary. Ronaldo did it at Juve... It doesn't matter!!"

Ponani Mbhombi responded:

"If you're a captain, there is no need to be forced 'cause he was gonna take it anyway... It's just that Messi likes drama."

Siyabonga Ranuga said:

"Why can't you post about Lionel alone? Ronaldo has nothing to do with this."

Sazi Nkosi wrote:

"OK, I'm a Messi diehard fan, but what has Ronaldo got to do with this?"

Themba Michael Tdk replied:

"Messi is my man, but why should we always compare them? This is boring."

Maleke Sefalane said:

"Mara uRonaldo niyamphaphela, what the hell does this have to do with him?"

Cristiano becomes highest goal-scoring footballer

In a previous sports report, Briefly News reported how Cristiano Ronaldo finally became the highest goal-scoring footballer of all time following his strike against Napoli in Suppercoppa. Juventus defeated their Serie A rivals by 2-0 to claim bragging rights over the FA Cup winners with the help of their talisman Ronaldo.

CR7 has now scored 760 goals for club and country, more than any other player in the history of the round leather game.

