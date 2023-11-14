Somizi Mhlongo suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns should replace Bafana Bafana as the national football team after their victory against Wydad AC

Somizi humorously proposed that Sundowns, known for their teamwork, familiarity, and financial strength, could perform better on the international stage

Fans reacted positively to Somizi's idea, praising Sundowns' performance and highlighting the potential benefits of having the club represent South Africa internationally

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Somizi Mhlongo has shared his two cents on why he thinks Bafana Bafana should become the national football team.

Somizi joked about wanting Mamelodi Sundowns to become the national football team. Image: @somizi and @ Duif du Toit /Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Somizi wants Sundowns to replace Bafana Bafana

Sundowns win against Morocco's Wydad AC in the African Football League final in a nailbiting match played over the weekend convinced Somizi Mhlongo that the team deserves to represent Mzansi as the national team.

Speaking in a hilarious video shared on his Instagram page, the Living the Dream With Somizi star said Sundowns would do better than the national team. e said:

"How about Sundowns becomes the national team? I'm not a supporter of Sundowns, but it makes sense. They play well as a team, they know each other and they are good and they are rich.

"They'll play when they play locally as Sundowns, but when it's time for the World Cup Sundowns go as South Africa. Because this other one doesn't work and that's the only sporting code that doesn't make sense."

Somizi's post gets hilarious reactions

Fans found the star's video hilarious, many said his idea was great because Sundowns actually plays better than the national team.

@mphilaz_sa wrote:

"They have about 8 players in Bafana, the problem is their foreign players can't play 4 Bafana...and those South Americans make a big difference to the Sundowns team."

@temosobotlhale added:

"Sundowns becoming a national team can benefit us is so many ways because Motsepe actually goes a long way for his team if you know what I mean "

@alutambauu said:

"ibafana iyafana nje ne kaizer chiefs mara in disguise "

@mmatsheba noted:

"Nna I even forgot we have Bafana Bafana . You are so right."

@dawnthandeka_king commented:

"Yes please ✊"

Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu serve couple goals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cindy Mahlangu warmed the hearts of many people when she enthusiastically rushed to embrace her boyfriend, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu, after a match. Their brief romantic moment broke the internet.

The Blood & Water star was seen in a video shared by @MDNnewss, rushing to hug and kiss the father of her son, Bongani Zungu, on the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News