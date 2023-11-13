Actress Cindy Mahlangu and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu broke the internet with a cute video

The Blood & Water star was seen rushing to hug and kiss the father of her son, Bongani Zungu, on the field after a match

Mzansi was left swooning over their video, and they all sent their love to the couple, saying their love is beautiful

Mamelodi Sundowns player Bongani Zungu called Cindy Mahlangu the love of his life in a post she shared. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Cindy Mahlangu warmed the hearts of many people when she enthusiastically rushed to embrace her boyfriend, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu, after a match. Their brief romantic moment broke the internet.

Zungu and Mahlangu have the internet raving

The Blood & Water star was seen in a video shared by @MDNnewss, rushing to hug and kiss the father of her son, Bongani Zungu, on the field.

Cindy, in a casual fit, wore Zungu's number eight jersey, jeans and sneakers. In a post she shared on her Instagram page, Bongani Zungu called her the love of his life.

Watch the video below:

Is Cindy engaged to Bongani?

When Cindy posted a picture of her showing off the huge rock on her engagement finger, netizens assumed that the couple were engaged.

She posted the picture after they celebrated their son's first birthday. This had many people assuming that they were set to walk down the aisle.

Netizens gush over the lovebirds

Mzansi was left charmed by their cute interaction, sending their love to the couple. Some people also mentioned how they think their love is beautiful.

@TweetByThapz lauded:

"The boy got good taste."

@Jolene68541946 lauded:

"SA women have the most beautiful natural bodies in world and they are beautiful."

therealslindilemathe said:

"I am jealous and happy for you guys at the same time."

everything_beulahp mentioned:

"Such a beautiful beautiful couple… I wish y’all all the happiness in the world."

zuket_punguzwa_ added:

"Love them together. Peaceful love."

Cindy and Bongani cosy up in a romantic post

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Cindy Thando and Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu wowed their followers on Instagram.

The high-profile couple took to Cindy's social media with a cute picture of them all cosied up. Their followers gushed all over their picture, flooding the comment section with adoration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News