Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu have been through a lot when it comes to rumours about their relationship

Even before they confirmed that they are dating, the stars had fans convinced that they had a rocky start in their relationship

Cindy recently sparked engagement rumours after sharing a stunning photo of herself wearing a ring on her ring finger

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zumu are rumoured to have gotten engaged. Image: @bonganizungu and @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

The Blood and Water actress and South African soccer player Bongani Zungu are one of Mzansi's "it" couples.

Even before they confirmed their relationship, fans were flocking to their social media accounts to catch glimpses of their adorable interactions.

Of course, with the title of "it" couple comes some hardships started by online rumour-mongers. However, it appears that nothing can bring the couple down.

Briefly News examines the timeline of Cindy and Bongani's relationship to get to know the couple better.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu's rocky romantic relationship

Bongani and Cindy keep everything they do private since the beginning of their relationship.

After their sweet and flirty interactions on social media in 2021, people began to speculate whether they were an official item or not.

Despite Cindy and her soccer star boyfriend not denying or confirming anything, their relationship was rumoured to be rocky.

In 2021, Cindy and Bongani allegedly called it quits, reported Savanna News. According to the publication, rumours started after a picture of the soccer star and another woman went viral.

However, the news outlet confirmed that the couple mized the rumours and continued to be flirtatious online.

2. Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zulu welcome their first child

According to Briefly News, the Kings of Joburg actress shared a photo of her newborn baby in July.

While other celebrities would immediately share full-body photos of the child, Cindy chose to show fans a glimpse of her baby. The action piqued the interest of many people.

What drew attention to the photo was not the baby, but a hand that was clearly not Sindi's. Many people assumed Bongani was the one who took the adorable photo.

3. Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zulu are rumoured to be engaged after sharing a snap wearing an engagement ring

The Blood and Water actress recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a long-fitted dress. Cindy's beauty was overshadowed by the ring she wore on her ring finger.

People speculated that Bongani might have proposed.

Cindy's Instagram post has been up for five days, and she has yet to confirm or deny any engagement rumours

Thuso Mbedu lives it up in Aby Dhabi

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in the United Arab Emirates. The Woman King actress took to her timeline to let Mzansi in on her vacay in Abu Dhabi.

The Mzansi-born superstar, who has relocated to the US because of her acting career, has been working hard this year and decided to her some "me time" in the capital city of UAE.

Thuso Mbedu posted pics of herself having fun in the desert and playing some crazy water games during her stay in the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News