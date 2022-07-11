Cindy Mahlangu has confused many of her followers when she posted a picture of her baby on Instagram

This comes after the actress was rumoured to be pregnant due to her absence on social media, but this was never confirmed

Soccer star Bongani Zungu is speculated to be the father after they confirmed their relationship in August of last year and recent comments on Cindy's posts

Kings of Joburg actress Cindy Mahlangu took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her newborn baby.

Cindy Mahlangu took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her baby. Image: @cindy_thando and @bonganizungu

Mahlangu has chosen to show only the back of her baby in the photograph, which was taken by her soccer star boyfriend Bongani Zungu, according to TshisaLIVE.

TshisaLIVE went on to say that before she posted the photo, there were rumours that she was pregnant due to her absence on social media.

It is still unknown if Bongani Zungu is the father because the actress has neither confirmed nor denied having a child with the soccer player. However, on Father's Day, Cindy took to social media to wish Bongani a happy father's day, making it unknown when the two had the baby. Recent comments on Cindy's posts have also hinted that Zungu is the father of the baby.

Cindy's post has been flooded with familiar faces' comments, including the rumoured father Bongani Zungu.

@bonganizungu said:

"❤️"

"Beautiful best mom ❤️"

@dumantando wrote:

"Bring my child back!"

@buhlesamuels also said:

"Thee cutest "

@bad_gallily added:

"I ain’t even know she has a kid❤️when was Cindy pregnant?"

The timeline of Cindy and Bonangi's relationship

The couple's relationship became public knowledge for the first time when a video of the two kissing was leaked on social media. The video prompted them to confirm their relationship in August of last year, but there was speculation that they began dating in 2020.

Bongani was accused of cheating on Cindy last February. According to The South African news outlet, this became public knowledge after a photo of Zungu kissing another woman on the cheek at a party went viral.

