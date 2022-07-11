Nadia Nakai recently announced that she has deleted her Twitter app after taking a break from it since February

The rapper announced the news on Instagram, claiming that the app was too toxic for her and threatened her happiness

Netizens, on the other hand, have decided to drag her even though she is no longer active on the app after a video of her and DJ Zinhle circulated on the timeline

Nadia Nakai has decided to step away from Twitter.

According to TimesLIVE, the stunner took to Instagram Stories to announce that she had deleted the Twitter App due to toxic behaviour from netizens.

TimesLIVE also stated that due to the toxic behaviour that threatened her happiness if she continued to use Twitter, she chose to withdraw in order to maintain a sense of balance in her life.

“It’s very toxic! It’s always been bad but like it’s gotten worse! All you see on Twitter is people hating on each other, talking sh*t about each other! Bringing people down, and these blogs actually take things from Twitter and write stories about it."

Nakai went on to criticise blogs that use Twitter posts as credible sources when reporting stories about celebrities on the internet.

“Twitter is a credible source now? Clickbait is a hella drug. I can’t do it. Nothing is celebrated there."

Netizens, on the other hand, have decided that even if she is no longer on the app, they will still drag her. This comes after controversial blogger Musa Khawula tweeted a video of her and her boyfriend AKA's baby mama DJ Zinhle with the caption:

"DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai sending fake love to each other at Rockets; Bryanston last night."

Netizens have reacted to Musa Khawula's post, with some agreeing with the blogger and others simply calling him out for attempting to start a feud between the two stars.

@MAXCINELOVE said:

"Not Zinhle combing Nadia's hair then turn around to mind her business."

@Aus_Keke wrote:

"Fake fake fake no woman gets along w anyone dating their b.d"

@valeryy_valz also said:

"You’re right about this one, definitely looks fake."

@Sbwl_indlu shared:

"Why play women against each other. DJ Zinhle is in love now and it’s not like Nadia took AKA from her. They aren’t enemies, no need for bad vibes."

@Floza93853081 added:

"The problem is ppl expected Zinhle not to like Nadia or Nadia not liking Zinhle because of a guy. Zinhle n Nadia were never enemies before so why would they start now because of a guy..you ppl like drama n fights they are grown-up ladies, not straat meits."

Nadia Nakai calls her bae AKA “The One”, Mzansi shared mixed reactions: “It will end in tears”

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai took to social media to let the world know that her boo AKA is "The One." The rapper shared snaps from their outing at Club Konka in Soweto and added the sweet caption that got everyone talking.

Onlookers at the club were reportedly left asking for more with the two stars' PDA. Nadia is not the only one who is showing off her better half.

