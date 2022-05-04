40 Bars rapper Nadia Nakai is head over heels in love with her boo rapper AKA, and she wants the whole world to know

The two rappers have been setting the timelines on fire with their public display of affection that has had peeps talking

AKA and Nadia have been posting loved-up posts on social media to show fans and followers that they are still in love and happy

Nadia Nakai recently took to social media to let the world know that her boo AKA is "The One." The rapper shared snaps from their recent outing at Club Konka in Soweto and added the sweet caption that got everyone talking.

Mzansi rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA are still trying to show the world that their love is strong. Image: @akaworldwide and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Onlookers at the club were reportedly left asking for more with the two stars' PDA. Nadia is not the only one who is showing off her better half.

According to TimesLIVE, AKA also served major couple goals with some pictures on his own timeline. He captioned the post:

"Ragga ragga ragga."

However, social media users are still not convinced that Bragga and the Supa Mega are genuinely in love. Many believe that there's a lot more happening behind closed doors and the public posts are just for clout.

Many took to social media to drag Nadia after she posted the pictures.

@Emobench said:

“Ah you guys are made for each other. Too much drama”

@killer_job replied:

“IT WONT LAST!”

@Theopolina_stephanus commented:

“Is Diamond platnumz seeing this?”

@Sachi_za wrote:

“She only wanted e-Wallet”

@_thatguy13 added:

“I’m not saying much but Nadia Nakai please when you guys are in tall buildings make sure you have a parachute”

@TK_Spears:

“@AVBOBSA please be ready, it’s about to go down, don’t sleep on your profits”

