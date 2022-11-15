Actress and TV producer Sonia Mbele has opened up about finding love after her much-publicised divorce from businessman Leslie Sedibe

The former Generations actress and the businessman tied the knot in 2006 but ended their relationship in 2014 after she was even forced to quit acting in Generations

The stunner shared that she's happily in love with an American based in New York and adding that they've going strong since 2019

Sonia Mbele has opened up about finding love after divorce. The former Generations actor got hitched to businessman Leslie Sedibe in 2006 and they broke up in 2014.

The stunner shared that she has found love in the hands of an American. The star, who quit Generations because of her failed marriage, said she's happily in a long distance relationship. She used to play the character of Ntombi in the now-defunct soapie.

ZAlebs reports that Sonia Mbele shared that she and her bae see each other almost every month or every two months. The publication shared that she opened up about her failed relationship with Leslie when she was a guest on Kaya 959 recently.

She told Zimoja that her new man is based in New York. She shared that her boo loves her more than she loves him, adding that that's very important to her. They've been romantically involved since 2019.

