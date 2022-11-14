Sonia Booth recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and the former beauty queen decided to go on a solo vacation to mark her new age

She warmed her followers' hearts when she played the birthday message she received from her two boys, Nate and Noah

Booth has been in the news recently after revealing that her husband, Matthew Booth, was having an extra-marital affair with Bongani Mthombeni - Moller

Sonia Booth is taking a much-needed break from the ongoing drama in her life to celebrate her birthday. The former beauty queen turned the big 40 on Saturday, 12 November, and she celebrated like the queen she is.

Sonia Booth shared the sweet message she received from her kids Nate and Noah on her 40th birthday. Image: @soniabooth.

Source: Instagram

Sonia Booth opened a can of worms when she alleged that her husband, soccer legend and television presenter Matthew Booth was cheating on her with a married woman, Bongani Mthombeni - Moller.

The news caused a stir on social media, especially after the infamous cheesecake and Tupperware story.

Although the issue is still a hot topic in the streets, Sonia decided to take some time to enjoy her new age. According to ZAlebs, the mother of two opted for peace and quiet as she embarked on a one-woman vacation.

Taking to her Instagram page, Booth warmed hearts when she posted a voice note she received from her two boys, Nate and Noah. She wrote:

"This melted my heart and made my day. Nate & Noah synchronised words to make up that message."

Makhadzi celebrates new song Milandu Bhe featuring Papa Penny reaching 300k views in 1 day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there is no doubt that Makhadzi is a superstar. The star has been making waves in the music industry in Mzansi and beyond.

The star has been consistently dropping back-to-back hits since her arrival on the music scene. Over the years, the Limpopo-born singer and dancer has released hits such as Matorokisi, Ghanama and the famous Mjolo.

Heading to her Twitter page on 5 November 2022, Makhadzi revealed that her new hit single featuring the legendary Papa Penny was making waves on streaming platforms. The ecstatic star shared that Milandu Bhe had amassed over 300k views in one day.

