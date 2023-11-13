Mamelodi Sundowns became the first champions of the African Football League

Sundowns defeated Wydad Casablanca and have banked themselves R73 million as the Champions of the league

Netizens are happy for the boys and wish them well, flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages

Mamelodi Sundowns crowned the first champions of the African Football League. Image: @sundownsfc

After being dragged as Bongani Zungu hurt Bernard Parker during the Carling Black Label Cup match, Mamelodi sundowns has made Mzansi proud as they were crowned the first champions of the African Football League

Mamelodi Sundowns is R73 million richer

Mamelodi Sundowns has left South Africans beaming with joy and pride as they defeat Wydad Casablanca in the African Football League (AFL). Not so long ago, the team bagged a whopping R32 million for advancing to the AFL's semi-finals, defeating Angolan team Petro De Luanda.

The news of the team banking R73 million for winning the AFLs was shared on X by the news and gossip page MDNews.

"CHAMPIONS OF AFRICA!! R73 MILLION RICHER. Mamelodi Sundowns FC are the First Champions of the African Football League after defeating Wydad Casablanca by 2 - 0 and 3 - 2 on aggregate!!"

Netizens salute Mamelodi Sundowns

Shortly after, the Masandawana reigned supreme at the African Football League, and with the news of them being R73 million richer, fans and supporters of the club beamed with joy and pride as they were proud of the team for not only flying their flag high but also the South African one. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei praised:

"Well done, Motsepe and his kids."

@bhezileficent complimented:

"Congratulations to them."

@sweetbutto applauded:

"Congratulations Masandawana."

@mrmateman shared:

"Well done, downs. I don’t like you, but I’m proud of you."

@GivenBee1 wrote:

"Yes, yes, yes. The best in Africa."

@Oscar492484281 shared:

"Well done masandawana."

@matemakk responded:

"We are the champions."

