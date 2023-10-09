Mamelodi Sundowns' rising star Bathusi Aubaas' career is on the up and up and he remains unstoppable

Despite his growing success in his footballing career, Bathusi has become the target of online criticism as followers accuse him of neglecting his grandmother

The star was flooded with messages about not using his wealth to better his granny's life

Followers blasted Mamelodi Sundowns' Bathusi Aubaas for supposedly neglecting his grandmother, saying that he should upgrade her living conditions. Images: baths_aubaas

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns player Bathusi Aubaas is under fire for allegedly not taking care of his grandmother. In a sweet post shared on his Instagram account, the soccer player shared photos with his granny and received comments from people pointing out her living situation, saying Bathusi should upgrade it.

Other followers were moved that the Sundowns' star took time to visit his grandmother, encouraging him to always make time for her.

Bathusi Aubaas blasted for neglecting grandmother

In an Instagram post, Bathusi Aubaas shared two photos with his grandmother, seemingly at her home.

"Grandmother."

The star received some unsavoury comments from his post, where people accused him of neglecting his granny despite having the money to better her life:

kaelotlhomelang.08 said:

"Change the home situation."

becksthehustler responded:

"Build the house for then .. when money is still there."

sakhi73 commented:

"Baas Aubaas. Look after her."

talent6179 posted:

"Make your granny proud while she's still alive my bro anything that'll last longer."

dukudukumido added:

"Umthande ugogo."

Other followers, on the other hand, were proud of Aubaas for making time to see his grandmother:

snaluminium_and_glass_ said:

"Well done bro, blessings upon blessings."

seoledaniel responded:

"That's where the blessings come from don't ever forget her, you're the shining diamond because of her."

mogapikgotla commented:

"O ira sentle Ngonne o gate mabala."

neovmotaung posted:

"We love you Aubas at Downs. Greetings to mama."

matlugedi_mokone added:

"It is so disturbing that people have made a conclusion that uBathusi is not doing anything for ugogo."

Bathusi Aubaas shows love to late mother

Despite still having his grandmother and family by his side, Aubaas still longs for his late mother as he shared an Instagram post dedicated to her on Mother's Day:

"Happy Women’s Day In Heaven My Love, I wish you Could’ve Still Alive My Bby. But Only God Knows."

Some followers empathised with the star and showed him support:

vuyanidangala said:

"In the name of Jesus Christ, nna both parents gone bt we still push njayam."

kamogelo_17 responded:

"Vrostane e baie brother."

lethu_morena commented:

"Kuzaba Shrp njayam."

Mamelodi Sundowns blasted for unfair gameplay

In more Sundowns news, Briefly News caught online reactions from Orlando Pirates supporters hoping to have a fair game with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns have been accused, on many occasions, of cheating and manipulating games to get ahead of other teams.

Teko Modise recently weighed in on Sundowns' match against Kaizer Chiefs where he called out Patrice Motsepe's team for unfair gameplay that led to their win.

