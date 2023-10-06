Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has flaunted a classic whip, a BMW 325is with a backstory

She told her followers that the Gusheshe was one of her first cars in a lengthy note

Her three pictures of her matching with the beast received a flood of compliments

Shauwn Mkhize opens up about her relationship with the Gusheshe. Images: @kwa_mammkhize

MaMkhize has yet again flaunted her car collection, and this time, she rocked the boat with a timeless German classic, a BMW 325is, also known as Gusheshe.

MaMkhize gets candid about her relationship with the Gusheshe

Taking to her Instagram, the wealthy socialite penned a lengthy note about her history with the beast, saying in part:

"Last week, when I posted iGusheshe, many of you were surprised. The funny thing is, one of my first cars was a BMW 325. Deep down, I've always been a tomboy, but marriage and other things changed that.

"Driving this car has taken me back in time. I reminisced about the 18-year-old Shauwn, carefree yet shy, both loud and quiet. I've always been street-smart if you know what I mean."

Here are the three pictures of MaMkhize matching with her Gusheshe:

Instagram erupts from MaMkhize's Gusheshe post

Her fans, who are used to the businesswoman presenting herself in an elegant style, were revved up to see he getting excited by the BMW toy:

@mthuli_tee was reminded:

"You once shared the story about being the first or second lady to own 325is in KZN."

@akhilegcume was curious:

"Legusgeshe elifresh Kanje ulithathaphi?"

@givenmorowane felt the pressure:

"Whatever we did to you mama, aai we are sorry."

@bee_s600 said:

"The Gusheshe that went to private school."

@vundlathamsanqa12 had a throwback:

"During the Brenda Fassie era 325is."

@jkweyama was in love:

"I respect and like the Gusheshe pls don't sell it."

@msa_shoes remembered:

"The Shauwn I knew when growing up!"

