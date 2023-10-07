Alfred Ntombela has announced his new hobby that has been filling his life with happiness on social media

The Mr Bones actor shared a video of his dance moves and it made people nostalgic about his glory days

Viewers hailed the 51-year-old as a legend and thanked him for giving them good childhood memories with his talent

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Alfred Ntombela busted some dance moves. Image: @alfredntombelamthethwaa2

Source: TikTok

Alfred Ntombela has recently revealed a new hobby that has been keeping him on his feet and feeling young.

The veteran actor took to his TikTok account to showcase his dancing skills. The video immediately triggered a wave of memories among his fans.

Alfred Ntombela takes SA down memory lane

SA people reminisced about the unforgettable moments Alfred had created with his roles in movies like Mama Jack, Mr Bones and Schuks Tshabalala's Survival Guide to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

His groovy moves and infectious personality had some netizens recalling his iconic laugh which was a signature feature in his movies alongside Leon Schuster.

Alfred Ntombela dance video goes viral

Alfred's TikTok video brightened people's timelines and amassed an impressive 731,000 views in a day.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi give Alfred his flowers

TikTok users showered the 51-year-old actor with praise and affection, hailing him as a national treasure.

Check out some of the comments below"

@skeem_noa posted:

"It's him. He made our childhood to be awesome.❤️"

@the_infamous_jozi_232 wrote:

"I can hear his laughter from a mile away."

@sponky888 stated:

"Thank you for making South Africa a once better place to be."

@hypnoticcyp commented:

"He hasn’t aged since the Stone Age in the Kuvuki times."

@bhongo23 added:

"Thank you for making our childhood amazing."

@fistoz_zn said:

"I thought you would give us that long laugh at the end, just as confirmation signature that it is indeed the only Alfred we know."

@deejaymaestroza noted:

"Our national treasure.❤️"

@maitsego_rakau mentioned:

"We need him back on our screens."

Leon Schuster: Prayers flood in for South African prankster after sending Boks message from hospital bed

In another article, Briefly News reported that one of Mzansi's funniest comedians, Leon Schuster, was admitted to a Pretoria hospital for back surgery, and no, it's not a prank.

The 74-year-old prankster dedicated a video to the national rugby team ahead of their friendly match with New Zealand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News