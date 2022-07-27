Kelly Khumalo has been in the headlines as her name stays embroiled in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The court of public opinion has been gunning for Kelly Khumalo to be investigated in connection with soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Kelly Khumalo is worried about her physical safety, and on an episode of Life with Kelly, she explained why she's taking precautions

Kelly Khumalo is due to have a concert in the Vaal and is not taking chances with security. South African singer Kelly Khumalo explained why she has resorted to hiring a myriad of bodyguards.

Kelly Khumalo's manager said that the talented singer needs all the security she can get as she is an important person in South African entertainment.

Kelly Khumalo will have ample security during her Vaal concert. The singer Kelly Khumalo opened up about why she feels like she is in danger.

Kelly Khumalo and her team explain why the singer needs extra security

According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo says that she got death threats before her performance in KwaZulu-Natal. On Life With Kelly, the singer says she still does not know how Senzo Meyiwa died and worries when she gets messages threatening her life.

Kelly Khumalo got herself a dedicated safety team. The singer's manager said that all the security is necessary because Kelly Khumalo is "a national asset because of the kind of person she is and the value she has in the music industry.”

Kelly Khumalo's fans continue to support the singer through all controversies. Kelly Khumalo plans on having more performances in September as fans were excited with her announcement when she serenaded them.

@viantonm commented:

"Your voice bakithi. That time you are so tiny. Angazi Le voice emnandi kanje iphumaphi."

@phila514 commented:

"I'm your biggest fan Kelly I look up to you as a single parent myself❤️love you superwoman."

@choncononhlanhla commented:

"Beautiful indeed."

@kaytee_motabe commented:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@mondli.nxele commented:

"The vocals are yours❤️"

@_leeratow

"Yeses that voice❤️"

Zandile Khumalo encourages Mzansi as many start to suspect Senzo's ex Mandisa

Briefly News previously reported that Senzo Meyiwa's murder is a hot topic as there have been many speculations surrounding his death. Most have been clamouring for Kelly Khumalo to be the main suspect, but a recent interview with the singer Zandie Khumalo turned the tables.

The court of public opinion has set its sights on Kelly Khumalo as responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's fatal shooting. Zandie Khumalo went on national TV recently to share more details about the night that soccer star Senzo Meyiwa died.

