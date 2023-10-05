Amapaino maestro Kabza De Small left some people feeling with a sense of belonging

He was seen eating pizza in the streets of Australia, speaking Sepitori, taking jabs at white people around him

The video spread good cheer to his followers, who filled the comment section of the post with laughter

Kabza De Small had people in stitches for his pizza video taken in Australia. Images: @kabelomotha_/Instagram, @djmaphorisa/TikTok

Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, left Mzansi in stitches.

This was after a video of him eating pizza in the streets, poking fun at white people in Australia, ahead of their Scorpion Kings Summer Festival made the rounds.

Kabza De Small eats Australian pizza in public

The Nana Thula hitmaker was in Sydney, Australia, with his business partner and friend DJ Maphorisa, who captured and uploaded the video on his TikTok account.

Kabza is recorded eating a huge slice of pizza in a public place that he says is a mall. He then starts pointing around, showing his audience that he is surrounded by white people speaking his home language, Sepitori.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Social media users find Kabza De Small's pizza video hilarious

Surprisingly enough, the pair is always roasted for their over-presentation of their wealth found the video funny and said:

@Excellent noticed:

"First time seeing #KabzaDeSmall without a drink in his hand and eating food..."

@user831951972779115 added:

"No drink in his hand finally."

@tebza said

"Kabza looks and sounds like he was born in Pretoria, this sounds like he's one of us."

@leader1189 weighed in:

"Ey I love Kabza seriously.. I thought he ws full of himself at 1st until I met him, what a fun talented bru."

@Tshepo Vutlharhi suggested:

"I believe celebs really enjoy being at a place where they do not know them. It’s probably peace for them."

@poiterzee_talya agreed:

"Only place the gents can be free and enjoy personal space without being crowded."

@Zenande Ntushumba laughed:

The only place he enjoys without being drag ngapha nangapha it’s overseas, woza laa ubone ukuthi awuzuhlutha ama camera."

@Benedict said:

"He looks sober today."

