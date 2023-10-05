DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have reunited for the Scorpion Kings Summer Fest happening in Bloemfontein

Their fans are very excited about their reunion, as it has been quite a while since the Amapiano stars performed together

Kabza and Maphorisa formed a duo called Scorpion Kind, and they released a whole album, including singles

It's high time the Amapiano geniuses DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small linked up for an epic festival.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small will be performing together at the Scorpion Kings Summer Fest. Image: @kabelomotha_, @djmaphorisa

Scorpion Kings reunite for summer festival

The Scorpion Kings have reunited for an upcoming festival in Bloemfontein called Scorpion Kings Summer Fest.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small formed the group Scorpion Kings, which is an Amapiano duo. They have been taking their gigs, with Maphorisa performing in various countries and Kabza being the executive producer for Drake's It Was All A Blur Tour.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Maphorisa announced they have reunited for the summer festival slated to take place on 14 October at the Ramblers Club.

Fans are jumping for joy over this

Scorpion Kings have given us unforgettable bodies of work, such as the Scorpion Kings album released in 2019, Rumble In The Jungle, as well as the Live version of the album. Not to forget the chart-topping singles.

zisk_tz gushed:

"Two genius brother."

iaminkanyezi responded:

"Feel the heat."

officialwizshine1 commented:

"Another one."

sishemoo asked:

"More Scorpion King's album, please."

lungelo_kiiddo gushed:

"You still owe us in Durban."

primy.mbali replied:

"We are waiting, Scorpion and ready here in Bloemfontein."

phuttydarker said:

"We ain't safe ."

kwxmesankxrra_international responded:

"This combo is another combo... Batman & Robin. We are ready here in Bloemfontein."

lani_worldwide

"Nah haters must just forget these two wont beef anytime soon.. they both respect each other and understand why the in it for."

ezlife89 said:

"It’s always greatness when these two get together."

