In a viral video, a woman pokes fun at her brother for wearing headphones while helping to slaughter a goat during a traditional ceremony

In the funny footage, she referred to him as a "city boy" for being out of touch with his cultural heritage.

Slaughtering animals for traditional ceremonies is a centuries-old African tradition so it was amusing to see the young man so out of touch with the custom

A woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video making fun of her 'city boy' brother during a traditional family event.

A video of a young man wearing headphones during a goat slaughtering ceremony had netizens amused. Image: @thoby_mabanga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @thoby_mabanga shows a group of men slaughtering a goat as part of a traditional ceremony.

One of the younger men, @thoby_mabanga's brother, is seen wearing headphones while holding one leg of the goat.

In the funny video, @thoby_mabanga is heard mocking her brother for wearing the headphones during the sacred process and calling him a city boy as he was out of touch with the cultural processes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

According to MHi Attorneys, slaughtering for the purpose of showing gratitude, asking for protection or asking for healing from ancestors has been an African cultural tradition dating back hundreds of years. Animals included in the rituals are chickens, goats, cows and sheep, depending on the nature of the ceremony.

Netizens react to the video with humour

Many people poked fun at the young man's behaviour and responded with jokes about how modernised he was.

noxolomasikane responded:

"Indoda kabani Lena Jesuu."

Zama Zama commented:

"Uzozwa sethi"kade sihlinza" lapho akenzanga nex nex nex."

Kara_belorh replied:

“'Kuphelile ukba yi Cidy boy''.

Sisekelo said:

"Ubaba womuzi njalo lona in the future ."

Ndlazi Oupa Nhlakani commented:

"udinga induku lona uhlinza njan nama headset."

Mfana WomZulu_96 replied:

"Labafana sebathwala amaDuku lafa madoda."

Boy bonds with chickens in heartwarming TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a child peacefully chilling with several chickens had South Africans convinced he was a chicken whisperer.

The footage posted on TikTok by @undilile_mdunyelwa shows the child sitting on the ground with the live poultry birds as he caresses and brushes them using a comb.

The chickens barely moved, which had netizens baffled before @undilile_mdunyelwa revealed that their legs and wings were tied.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News