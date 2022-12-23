Mzansi fell in love with a gogo that was learning how to DJ in a TikTok that is spreading like wildfire

The granny oozed swag as she vibed to the music in her living room while turning the knobs on the mixer

Social media were amused by the old lady and many said she could give DBN Gogo a run for her money

A gogo vibes to some music at home. Image: @thetic77/TikTok

Source: UGC

An old lady who is keeping up with the times decided to acquire a new skill of DJing, and the youngsters on TikTok are cheering her on.

In the video posted by @thetic77, the cool gogo wearing her sunglasses can be seen familiarising herself with the DJ mixer.

Netizens loved how she was bobbing to the music while learning the tricks of the trade. A few people said her children were lucky to have such a hip and relatable parent.

The minute-long clip is close to 300K views and was posted on TikTok on Thursday.

@waylon2221 said:

"Gogo putting something together for the gig at the old age home."

@money_selecta mentioned:

"Gogo doing it without headphones, so those 2k DJs are not experts in this game."

@ditagza wrote:

"Go, gogo DJ. No more going to church on Thursdays. Chessa!"

@eenoshiimi asked:

"Why do I feel like she's most probably the only parent that understands the importance of grooving?"

@gingernickcomics posted:

"DJ grandma is a vibe with a full blast on everything."

@boipelocold said:

"Not her giving Oscar Mbo dance moves vibes.Love her please."

@lestergooden added:

"I watched over and over. Inspirational and your movements to the beat and also the drop."

@walter.simba mentioned:

"Jacob Zuma's inauguration is loading."

@nkululeko085 stated:

"The real Durban Gogo."

Source: Briefly News