A man proud of his Zulu heritage amazed many people on social media with his traditional clothes and performance

The guy sang a song about what it means to be a Zulu man, and the lyrics resonated with many people

TikTokkers begged him to release the fire amapiano track, and many said the song boosted their confidence

A man performs his song about being Zulu.

A guy on TikTok with the handle @mr_d ouble_d excited many people with an affirmation song about being a proud Zulu man.

The showman committed to his performance, wearing traditional clothes and carrying a spear and shield.

People loved that he was unapologetic about representing his culture, and fellow Zulu folks said their emotions were stirred.

His spectacular display secured many fans, who pleaded with him to release the track immediately.

Mzansi people from other tribes also sang his praises and said the amapiano song was a banger that would be enjoyed by many.

@percywaditattoo said:

"One thing I like about amapiano is that it caters for all."

@dj_tiyanisithole wrote:

"Am not Zulu but this song bangs."

@chaos_clowds asked:

"That's a very expensive attire bro, where did you find it?

@phatty_216 stated:

"What a confidence booster.❤️"

@allanmunyai mentioned:

"You deserve to be on The Queen as Brutus' son."

@nanguayanda shared:

"As much as I ran away to Gauteng, I sometimes miss my homeboys."

@misslepitse posted:

"I'm not Zulu but the things I would do if the song were to play at groove. Yerrrrrr!❤️‍"

@albert_machete1 suggested:

"This is a hit, it just needs proper mastering. We can't hear the beat on the vocals."

