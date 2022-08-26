A gogo decided to take up DJing in a humorous video that made Mzansi fall head over heels for her vibes

The swaggy granny was accompanied by her grandson, who was the sole dancer at her one-man dance festival

The clip won over many hearts in Mzansi and peeps are praising the chemistry between the grandson and his gogo

A granny down with the youth erved as the DJ for her grandson's one-man groove in a vibey video.

An elderly woman played the role of the DJ in a video that made Mzansi's hearts melt. Images: dlaminithemba246/ TikTok

The sweet lady's grandson, @dlaminithemba246, posted the heartwarming and hilarious clip on TikTok to much acclaim.

The amazing clip starts with the granny and grandson walking to the beat of the music till DJ Gogo reaches the decks. She puts on the headphones, and she and her grandson start vibing out to the sweet tune playing in the background.

The loving chemistry that Themba showed for his gran was celebrated because of how well the duo work together and how funny they both are. Check out the comments below:

onkarabetse43 said:

"Bathate Gogo wethu."

LUNGILE XOLO commented:

" DJ Gogo weSizwe. Gogo of the nation."

mphomatomela shared:

"DJ. I love how granny is so supportive of Themba. This is priceless privilege."

Sim mentioned:

"God bless you ntwana. Your love for the gran is inspiring. There is still hope."

prim167 stated:

"Some of us never see our Gogo. Lucky you Mtee."

Geebliss said:

"DJ Gogo on the decks."

ImMrVBN commented:

"Wow, this is beautiful, great dance Themba, ugogo's acting skills are out of this world."

user14613280654 shared:

"Take gogo to the groove one day, just one day for two hours."

