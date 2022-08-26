An energetic gogo stunned South Africans with her slick dance moves at a church in a viral video

The elderly woman can be seen moving her feet like someone a fraction of her age, with the same amount of passion

Mzansi couldn't believe the enthusiasm and vibrancy of her skills and playfully joked about how she would complain about her knees the next day

In a viral video, a hip granny wowed South African folks with her fancy footwork at a church.

A senior citizen stole the show and had South Africa impressed with her animated dance moves. Images: simphiwelinda4/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was posted by simphiwelinda4 and quickly became quite the talking point on TikTok after everyone saw the surprising display of rhythmic dexterity this cool gogo showed.

The very short video starts with the granny dancing toward the camera, with the show's real attraction being her footwork.

The zestful elderly lady can be seen channelling her earlier glory days on the dance floor because the moves she busts are ones done by folks a fraction of her age.

Mzansi adored the woman's energy and presence, with many people poking fun at the possibility of her complaining about her knees the next day. Check out the comments below:

_thabang_m said:

"This one was a Sophiatown girl in her days. That footwork."

Phumi Vilakazi shared:

"Bese akhale ngamadolo entambama."

Nigareett mentioned:

"I am worried because I think this is me in a few years' time."

Lee commented:

"This is how we feel at groove."

Thandeka Malinga713 said:

"Where is this church? Please send me an invitation."

Bazini Sithole stated:

"Amadolo ngowabona ntambama."

ZamFafa posted:

"This is their groove!"

Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video, Mzansi shows her love: “This granny is a whole mood”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on another energetic gogo who gave ama2000 a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

Source: Briefly News