A sweet little girl is not getting away with spilling treats and making a mess, and her mommy caught it in a video

Nonhle publicly showed how disciplining her daughter, Amu, and teaching her how to apologise are values that her child is learning

Nonhle's followers reacted to the clip and appeared to be smitten by the toddler's way of apologising

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of the sweetest and kindest apology Mzansi has ever seen.

An adorable cutie's apology melted everyone's hearts in her mommy's comment sections. Image: nonhle_barbie_nolicia/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The gorgeous mom gives her precious little girl the platform to apologise for what she had done. The clip begins, and the sweetest voice is heard saying that she is sorry. But her mom is not quite convinced that her daughter knows exactly what she is apologising for, so she demands she tries again.

Amu is told to say exactly what she is sorry for. And so, the little girl explains that she is sorry for spilling her Kinder Joy treat on the staircase.

After @nonhle_barbie_nolicia seemed to accept Amu's apology, the toddler then tells her mom that she also forgives her for making her apologise for spilling the treats. A puzzled Nonhle is then taken aback by her daughter's adorable response.

After the apology lesson, Nonhle shared that Amu was back to her messy self just a few minutes later.

The Twitter user's followers could not get enough of the toddler's apology, and one of them who was in her feels said:

"I love her."

@mpilozah_khumalo commented:

"Aah, this child though."

@theprecious_5th said:

"It's the fact that she forgives you too. She's perfect. I love that you're teaching her how to give real apologies, instead of her just saying that she is sorry. Great job, mommy."

@nonta_ndo replied:

"Aww."

@elissa.ndlovu responded:

"I love her."

Source: Briefly News