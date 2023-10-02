A man from KwaZulu Natal has shocked TikTokkers with details about his dysfunctional family

The devastated guy revealed his family's secrets while bidding his dead mother farewell at her funeral

The sombre scene left South African social media users dumbstruck and some urged the guy to practice forgiveness

A man spoke to his deceased mother at her burial. Image: @kayfonic_sa

Source: TikTok

A man left netizens stunned with his heartfelt final words to his deceased mother.

He begged his late mother not to become an ancestor, considering the financial hardships she had left them with.

Candid rant by the coffin

Sitting beside her coffin, he vented his frustration about “useless” relatives like his uncle.

In a surprising twist, he said it might have been better if his grandmother had passed away instead because she brings multiple Ben 10s and old men to their family home.

Plea to departed mother goes TikTok viral

The TikTok video posted by @kayfonic_sa sparked a wave of mixed opinions. While some viewers found it funny, others were deeply moved by the pain in his voice.

The clip really struck a chord and it is reflected in the 1.2 million views that it got in two days.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on grieving man

Go through some of the comments below:

@lungi9 stated:

"In South Africa since sa jovela iCovid asiphindanga saba right."

@Kayra201030 mentioned:

"Usishiye nogogo uletha makhehla no Ben 10.""

@blaquestar shared:

"I've learnt to respect people's emotions and how they deal with them."

@nkanyezi250 commented:

"I'm sorry but I laughed immediately after the first 'hamba mama' I know I'm a bad person.

@maxwell_zw wrote:

"This guy was really hurting."

@sphokazieslere2 posted:

"He might sound funny, but the pain cuts deep. There's a lot in 'hamba mama'.The pain of losing a mother, it can't be a joke as it looks."

@mocash101_ suggested:

"Forgive her bafo, now it's up to you to change the situation. It's sad though."

@user83009409631638 added:

"This is a cry for help I feel for this man."

