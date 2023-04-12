South African House muso Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to vent frustrations at fans sleeping on his song Sbindi Uyabulala

Fans reassured the Banomoya hitmaker that they've been bumping the song since it was released

The DJ recently parted ways with Universal Music and saw a major soar in his Spotify listeners

Often musicians write and record songs with a specific goal for their tune. This goal is sometimes missed as fans rock with other tracks the musician might release, particularly when it comes to genres of music associated with dance and club culture. This seems to be the case with Prince Kaybee's song.

Music fan appreciates Prince Kaybee's music

The South African House DJ and producer shared his frustration with Twitter that fans were belatedly responding to one of his songs, Sbindi Uyabulala.

This came after a fan, @AfricanGhad, shared the song in a tweet with a message directed to Kaybee reading:

"Sbindi uyabulala by @PrinceKaybee_SA ft @NkosazanaNzama Khawume ngezithuthu ngok and give us some healing music "

Prince Kaybee is upset fans didn't appreciate his song upon release

Prince Kaybee would then address the fan, expressing his displeasure that supporters did not initially grasp his tune.

Kaybee quote tweeted:

"I hate how only NOW “Sbindi Uyabulala” is suddenly being looked at. Sad"

Fans say that they have been rocking the track for a long time

Fans quickly reassured Kaybee that they've been banging the track since it came out, while some wished they had come across the song sooner.

@AmorThamsanqa said:

"Dala, Si Kala ngayo le track, this person is late. Gemini album is a chilled album though, perfect for Sunday chill not Saturday or Friday.... Ke album ya ma grootman. I can tell you were not trying to impress anyone with this project but giving us the music you really love."

@April1pt commented:

"We've been banging it for over a year now, that's the song that introduced Nkosazana daughter to me."

@AfricanGhad said:

"I'm not sure why I recently got to know about the song but I suspect marketing. I may be wrong, but bro you did your thing there."

@nessydeo commented:

"I think your team didn't put much effort to market the song."

