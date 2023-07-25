Four siblings and their mother participated in a viral TikTok challenge uniquely by doing it at their brother's burial site

The beautiful ladies attempted the Touch My Body challenge, where their sibling was laid to rest

South Africans laughingly joked that they did not catch onto the joke's punchline until the end of the video

A family decided to include their late brother when they did the Touch My Body Challenge.

A family of five women took the Touch My Body Challenge to the next level when they did it with their brother, who passed away.

The family did not want him left out of the viral challenge, so they invited him to join them by doing it as his graveyard.

Family does TikTok Dance Challenge at late brother's resting place

The family's sensational take on the trending Touch My Body Challenge broke the Internet with over 2.4 million views. The Touch My Body Challenge features family members dancing to Mariah Carey's hit song, Touch My Body.

In @r_mokoma's video, the four sisters and their mothers stand by their deceased brother's graveyard. They then start dancing and participating in the challenge in memory of their brother's death. The sisters move in unison with each other while their mother tries her best to keep up with their moves and pace.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at the dark humour of the TikTok challenge

The thoughtfulness of the siblings touched South Africans, and they shed some tears while enjoying the challenge.

They also chipped in with humorous comments about the video.

Gaofane Phalatse said:

"The way I was waiting for the brother to hop in dancing."

Medice added:

"He nailed it. Ate and left no crumbs."

Melodykate caught on late.

"This is very dark humour. I was waiting for the brother to join, not realizing he was already there."

Lebogang Nokere was inspired.

"I'm doing this on graduation day when I visit my mom's grave."

Ande offered words of comfort.

"I'm so sorry. I hope and pray yall get better because I know it is unpleasant."

Three wedding guests slay Ka Valungu Dance Challenge

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a trio nailed an Amapiano dance challenge while attending a wedding.

The three young men did the Ka Valungu Dance Challenge, where they slid across the dance floor with relative ease.

South Africans were so impressed by their moves that one thought their feet or the floor was buttered.

