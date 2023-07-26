One man decided to hit the gym, and his daughter recorded the exercises and machines that he tried

The creator's father was working out at the gym for the first time, and he chose to wear an interesting ensemble

Online users thought it was hilarious to see the father trying very hard when he started his intense workout

A TikTokker made a gym vlog of their dad. The video had people laughing since it was the man's first time in the workout establishment.

A TikTok video got 1.8M views after a dad was filmed at the gym for the first time by his daughter. Image: @iminathi.dondolo

Online users were thoroughly amused by how eager the man was to get started. The man received over 140 000 likes for his antics in the gym.

Woman's father goes viral for outfit during 1st gym workout

@iminathi.dondolo posted that her father went to the gym for the first time and wore his wife's tights. In the video, the man was focused as he did various exercises and used the equipment. Watch the funny clip below:

Online users have jokes about fathers' first time at the gym

Many viewers were focused on the dad's gym tights. Others thought his determination while using the machine was hilarious. Read what people had to say below:

abosede said:

"Leg extensions and bicep curls at the same time is bonkers."

Yana commented:

"Multitasking at leg extension , never let them know your next move."

Jaybag added:

"Evidently, he in a tight situation. He had to express his feelings via actions."

Ken joked:

"He is a baddie for real."

nicole laughed:

"The tights are dusting me."

South Africans love to see people's first-time experiences

Many people are often entertained when they see people try things for the first time. One woman went to Gold Reef City for the first time to break up with someone.

