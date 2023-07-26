A video shows a butcher on the job, and people were fascinated by how quickly he worked on a lamb carcass

In no time, the man was able to break down a whole body of meat into pieces ready to sell in a supermarket

The video of the man at work had people commenting, as many expressed their admiration for his precision as a butcher

A butcher was doing his thing and went viral. Many people thought it was interesting to see how he turned a whole animal into smaller pieces of meat.

A butcher's precision was amazing as he used a giant saw to make meat slices. Image: @thatbutcherguy

Source: TikTok

The video of the work this man does before others buy meat received over 9 000 likes. People commented in awe of how he expertly used the sharp machine.

TikTok users watch butcher expertly slicing meat and he gets 400k views

A video posted by @thatbutcherguy made many appreciate how he works with dangerous machinery. In the video, he expertly cut a whole lamb into slices in the one minute video. Watch the video below:

South Africans appreciate TikTok video of butcher's expert meat handling

The people who watched the butcher at work admitted that they would probably lose an arm because of the saw. Read viewers' compliments for the working man below:

Lesegomonaka declared:

"The only job I'll never work. I'd cut my arms and legs on my first day, soze! Too clumsy ."

SiyandaL.M joked:

"Why don't you use steel gloves?."

Juncé

"I told my boyfriend to resign from this dangerous Job. I can't."

Amo__lang wrote:

"I know you've been doing this for a while but ke please be careful with your hands, you're leaving me worried."

Ditiro neito said:

"Every single proffesion or work is important."

Relieve_082 commented:

"This can never be me. I know myself I would be armless by the end of the day."

Online users love to see people at work in TikTok videos

Netizens love getting details about others' professional lives. South Africans were up in arms after seeing a man flip switches to initiate loadshedding.

Source: Briefly News