Veteran journalist Dereck Watts has died after a long battle with lung cancer. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Veteran journalist Derek Watt dies

Seasoned South African broadcaster Derek Watts has died. According to reports on social media, the Carte Blanche host succumbed to lung cancer. The star was reportedly diagnosed with skin cancer which spread to his lungs.

The news of Watts' death was reportedly confirmed bu his Carte Blanche co-host Ruda Landman who said he died in the early hours of 22 August. M-Net also shared a statement with Briefly News confirming the reports. Part of the statement read:

"MultiChoice extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Derick Watts. We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a long-standing presenter of Carte Blache."

Tributes pour in for Derek Watts

Social media is awash with heartwarming tributes from fans and industry colleagues. Many said Mzansi has lost a legend.

Actor Zola Hashatsi wrote:

"It's crazy and scary to think that Uncle @derekwatts1 started his career on @carteblanchetv when I was born in 1988 and spent 35 years there. He has been battling with cancer, but I trust he is at peace now. A sad day in broadcasting it is as if he, unfortunately, lost the battle with cancer. The full statement will be released shortly. Please give the family space and time to process. #RIPDerekWatts we shall continue to fly the Media and Journalism flag high. One love."

Journalist Yusuf Abramjee wrote:

"Sad news about the passing of Derek Watts. I got to know him as a young journalist when he was on the Sports Desk at the SABC. He later joined @carteblanchetv and continued to make his mark. Derek will be missed."

