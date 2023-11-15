Mama Joy extended her backing beyond rugby by rallying behind Bafana Bafana for their upcoming match against Benin

Mama Joy shared match details and ticket prices on her official social media accounts

The star was widely praised on social media for her continued support towards the country's teams

Mama Joy's support for South African sports teams did not end in Paris when she rallied behind the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup. The popular superfan recently called on all South Africans to stand with Bafana Bafana in their upcoming match.

Mama Joy has urged the country to support Bafana Bafana. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy rallies SA to support Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana has an upcoming game and the country's number one sports supporter Mama Joy is calling on those who can to attend the game in their numbers to show support for the national football team.

Taking to her official X account, Mama Joy shared a post with all the match information and price tickets for the upcoming match against Benin scheduled for Saturday 18 November at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mama Joy applauded for supporting SA teams

Social media users praised Mama Joy for her support towards all the South African teams. many noted that her support is not limited to one sport, as she was rallying behind the Proteas soon after returning from the Rugby World Cup. Now she is calling upon soccer lovers to show up for Bafana Bafana.

@ThisIsMduh said:

"This lady has one of the best careers in the world. Having fun for a living and getting paid well for it"

@MyselfTebza commented:

"Since you are super fan and you representing us could you kindly tell SAFA the last time Bafana Bafana played in Bloemfontein was in 2010."

@joy_mahlatse commented

"Let's go and support with pure hearts."

@ErnestMayiki noted:

"How many of your stronger together friends will support Bafana, it’s now your Bafana alone. Abelungu badlala ngani nyhani."

Mama Joy gets mistaken for Robert Marawa with hat off

Briefly News previously reported that social media plays too much! Mama Joy recently posted a selfie with her partner and had netizens thinking she was Robert Marawa.

Seeing that the football fanatic is rarely captured without her isicholo hat, at first glance, she bore a resemblance to the legendary presenter. Fans can't unsee Robert when looking at Mama Joy's photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News