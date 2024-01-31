Radio personality and TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo made a joke about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Dhlomo said Ramaphosa would campaign to become President for his second term if Bafana Bafana wins the AFCON

The South African soccer team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Morocco

Sizwe Dhlomo made fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding Bafana Bafana's predicted AFCON win. Image: @sizwedhlomo/Instagram, Chris Jackson via Getty Images, @bafanabafanarsa/Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo cracked a joke which was aimed at President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding AFCON hopefuls Bafana Bafana.

Sizwe teases Cyril Ramaphosa

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo reckons that Cyril Ramaphosa would campaign to become President for the second term if Bafana Bafana wins the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON.)

His X post reads:

"If Bafana wins AFCON, Cyril is going to use it to campaign! Lol!"

Bafana Bafana secures spot in quarter-finals

The national South African soccer team made the nation beam with pride after they qualified for the AFCON quarter-finals after beating Morocco.

Bafana Bafana scored two goals behind the net, and Morocco did not manage to score a single one.

The match took place on Tuesday night at the Stade Laurent Pokou stadium.

Mzansi amused by Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Former African National Congress supporters are adamant that they will not vote for the party, even if South Africa wins the World Cup.

Here are some of the hilarious responses:

@ChrisExcel102:

"We still not voting ANC even if we win the World Cup we don’t care."

@sweerie_:

"He must give us a holiday."

@Emma_Tsebe

"Worry not. We all agreed we would not vote ANC even if Bafana wins AFCON."

@EmpireTDlu:

"Of course....why not LOL."

@SandileKaMsibi:

"If he can be blamed for the bad weather, he can be given credit for bafana bafana."

@CFC_Samxmashaba:

"Okes... Under the Cyril Administration. We have won RWC back-to-back. We are UFC Champions. And are about to become Afcon champions. He's cooking."

@ofentse_thegoat:

"I hate the fact that everything else is going right while Cyril burns our country to the ground mxm."

@Akhona_PQ:

"Danny is going to use it to stay in that position, and more ANC cadres will make it about themselves."

Pitso Mosimane lauds three Bafana Bafana players

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane celebrated the South African national soccer team Bafana Bafana with a detailed analysis of the game.

Bafana Bafana won their match against Morocco after landing two goals behind the net, securing them a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

The Abha Football Club coach gave his own take on the game and credited Teboho Mokoena, Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele.

