Pitso Mosimane celebrated the South African national soccer team Bafana Bafana with a detailed analysis of the game

Bafana Bafana won their match against Morocco after landing two goals behind the net, securing them a spot at the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

The Abha Football Club coach gave his own take on the game and credited Teboho Mokoena, Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele

Coach Pitso Mosimane celebrated Bafana Bafana after they won their match against Morocco. Image: APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images, @bafanabafanarsa

The South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, are through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. This victory has been celebrated nationwide, and coach Pitso Mosimane added his opinion.

South Africa defeats Morocco

Bafana Bafana beat Morocco with a stellar 2-0 final score on Tuesday night at the Stade Laurent Pokou stadium.

Winning man of the match was Teboho Mokoena, who together with Evidence Makgopa, managed to score the two goals.

Mzansi celebrated the boys for beating the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Pitso Mosimane weighs in on the match

Abha Football Club coach Pitso Mosimane celebrated the boys by giving a detailed analysis of the game.

Pitso credited Teboho Mokoena, Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele, lauding the boys' stellar display of team spirit.

"Tebogo Mokoena! What a player. The free kick he scored was just the icing on the cake! He stepped on every grass leaf on the pitch. Bossing the midfield. There are no arguments; SA is one of the most tactically disciplined teams in the tournament. No frills, just grinding."

Pitso further went on to say:

"Credit to Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele. Their team works very hard and is tactically disciplined. One step at a time, we still have a road to travel, feet on the ground, but we can celebrate these hard-earned victories."

Mzansi reacts to Pitso's sentiments

This is how netizens reacted to Pitso Mosimane's tweets.

@Constitution_94:

"Percy Tau can learn a thing or two as well from PSL based players...this time around."

@khayakoko88:

"Yeah, called it. Both he and Yaya were brutal. Amrabat looked like a Katlehong City FC reserve player by the end of it."

@NdzaviDerrick:

"Knowledge has spoken."

@MphoPieLava:

"You’ve created a well-oiled machine at Sundowns; Rhulani did perfect tuning in the engine, the team gives confidence to the PSL teams, and Hugo Broos, with his experience, knows exactly how to select gears to run the engine to its best performance. Well done Bafana Bafana."

