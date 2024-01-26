South African coach Pitso Mosimane has accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia's Pro League side Abha Football Club

Mosimane is reportedly signing a short four-month contract to help the team avoid relegation

Moira Tlhagale, the MD of MT Sports, confirmed Mosimane's new role, emphasising his mandate to secure Abha's survival and return to the Pro League next season

South African coach Pitso Mosimane will be heading to Saudi Arabia after officially accepting an offer from the country's Pro League side Abha Football Club.

Pitso Mosimane has landed a new coaching job in Saudi Arabia. Image: @APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane signs new contract

Congratulations are in order for Mzansi's most decorated coach Pitso Mosimane who inked a coaching deal with Abha Football Club.

According to Sunday World, Moira Tlhagale the MD of MT Sports confirmed the news in a statement. Tlhagale said Mosimane signed a short four-month contract with the Saudi Arabia Pro League Team.

The statement further stated that Pitso Mosimane has one important role which is to ensure that Abha does better and survives relegation. The team is currently at the number 17 in the country's league.

"Coach Pitso will be returning to the Gulf and has signed a four-month contract with the team until the end of the season. His mandate is clear: to ensure that Abha survives relegation and plays in the Pro League again next season."

Rumours about Mosimane's teams

There have been rumours about where Mosimane was going after his tenure at Al Wahda ended. According to several reports on social media, there were claims that the former Mzansi football player was headed to Nigeria to coach the Super Eagles, Egyptian team Zamalek and Kaizer Chiefs.

The recent confirmation puts the rumours to bed.

