Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane sent a special shout-out to Bafana Bafana

The Springboks players shared some words of encouragement as the national team prepares for its upcoming tournaments

Mzansi rallied behind Bafana and cheered them on ahead of their next matches

Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane sent some words of encouragement to Bafana Bafana ahead of their upcoming AFCON 2023 games. Images: siyakolisi, bafanabafanarsa, trevornyakane

Siya Kolisi is standing with Bafana Bafana and sent a heartwarming message to them. As the national team preps for its upcoming tournaments, Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane sang and gave Bafana some words of encouragement, saying they have the country behind them.

Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane encourage Bafana Bafana

As Bafana Bafana preps for its upcoming tournaments against Namibia and Tunisia, they are in need of some encouragement after losing to Mali in their opening game.

Having been discouraged by Robert Marawa, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi had a different strategy to encourage the national team.

Taking to his Instagram page, the fan-appointed head boy of the country and his teammate, Trevor Nyakane, cheerfully sang for Bafana before giving them a pep talk:

"Don't forget who wore that jersey before you. Those were the glory years of our country, of our team. I still believe that we can turn it around, and we want to wish you all the best for the AFCON. The whole country is behind you, we support you, we love you."

Nyakane said:

"We wish you good luck. I know it's not easy but we believe in you guys and believe you can turn this around, do us proud. Go out there, enjoy yourselves, and play as hard as you can."

Mzansi stands behind Bafana Bafana

One loss out of three won't stop Mzansi from backing Bafana Bafana, and netizens gathered to cheer the national team on:

South African media personality, Maps Maponyane said:

"If the head boy says we believe, then I guess we believe!"

simvio wrote:

"We'll try, Siya. We're all tired, but we shall keep the faith and hope for the best."

nomfundo_dan posted:

"Let's hope they will do better with Namibia. I'm sure they saw this video, and hopefully, they will be inspired and do better."

masibolekwendima was hopeful:

"Great message, Captain. I also believe they can turn it around."

Meanwhile, some netizens aren't confident in the team, while some suggest that the Boks play for Bafana:

dmandisi asked:

"Perhaps you guys want to play for them?"

thabiso_maduna pleaded:

"Siya, is there no way you can maybe chat to Elizabedi to assist the boys? A little intimidation goes a long way. Please, head boy."

absent.father_ called out Bafana:

"Those boys smoke too much hubbly, captain."

muzi_mahlangu02 advised:

"Please guys, don't waste your energy on them."

