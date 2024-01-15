André Onana is taking a private jet to the Cameroon and Guinea AFCON game

The Cameroon goalkeeper shared a photo inside his jet, which sparked some reactions from netizens

Football fanatics weren't happy with Onana's appearance in the match, with some suggesting he sit this one out

Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana took a jet to his team's AFCON match against Guinea. Images: andreonana.24

André Onana is travelling in style for the AFCON tournaments. Just hours ahead of the anticipated Cameroon and Guinea clash, the Manchester United goalie was pictured in a private jet on his way to meet his teammates. It seems Onana's appearance will make many fans unhappy.

André Onana flies to AFCON by jet

Everybody's not-so-favourite goalkeeper, André Onana, is on his way to Côte d'Ivoire for the second AFCON match between Cameroon and Guinea.

Like our girl Mama Joy, Onana travelled to the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in style and took a photo in a private jet. Twitter (X) user UnplayableZA shared Onana's photo, all smiles, looking fresh and clean:

Mzansi reacts to André Onana's photo

Netizens weighed in on André Onana's private jet photo and were not happy with the possibility of him playing.

Football fans argued that Onana disrespected his country (Cameroon) by only going to Côte d'Ivoire on the day of the match while his teammates met weeks prior for training:

AfrikanChefZA asked:

"After conceding 2 goals he is still called?"

galtbro said:

"Cameroon should do the right thing, don't make him your first choice or he will concede silly goals so that he can go back to where his heart is (Manchester United) as early as possible."

Naphtallyjack

"If he concedes the match, football people will never forgive him."

GreatMaestrojoy said:

"The way he acts, you would swear he is one of the best keepers alive that even muthi won't change him."

Tokyo_Trev said:

"He's about to make the team worse."

Other netizens believe Onana deserved to play:

Sheldon_RS17 said:

"I think he should, he has game in him, so the momentum will be there."

iamdjmfundisi wrote:

"Yes. Let him play!"

CPhaho32217 defended Onana:

"I see nothing wrong here, actually. This should be done by players in the future because his club is also important to him, and they still allow him to play for his country; he is fit."

tumelo_babalwa posted:

"Yes, start that guy. He's the best for the country."

tinyikobaloyi responded:

"If he isn't tired then I think he can play."

