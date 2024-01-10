SuperSport is said to have secured the rights to broadcast the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

This comes after the sports broadcaster had allegedly turned its back on airing the tournaments after failing to win the rights

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions, though many viewers revealed that they would rather bet on the SABC

SuperSport has reportedly managed to win the rights to broadcast the AFCON 2023 tournaments. Images: afcon_2023/ Instagram, Patrik Giardino/ Getty Images

Ahead of the official kickoff for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, it's alleged that SuperSport may have managed to secure the rights to broadcast the games.

However, without an official announcement, viewers would much rather stick to the SABC, which recently acquired the broadcasting rights.

SuperSport reportedly secure AFCON rights

Just days before Africa's biggest football tournament kicks off, it seems fans will have multiple viewing options. Another broadcaster reportedly managed to secure the rights to air the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches.

According to iDiski Times, SuperSport may have made a U-turn after initially failing to win the rights to broadcast the AFCON tournaments.

This comes after DSTV CEO Marc Jury revealed that there was still time to secure the rights:

"There is still time to pass that, you never know."

Mzansi weighs in on SuperSport AFCON rumours

Netizens are pleased with the news and believe that the backlash from failing to secure the rights put pressure on SuperSport to do right by its viewers - the only time bullying is good:

MzoliThaHomie1 said:

"You see what happens when the community puts pressure?"

DeepSoulJunkie wrote:

"Dr Patrice Motsepe is at the wheel!"

Mshengu_Johnny predicted it:

"I knew this would happen. I did say that they wanted to use our complaints and grievances as a negotiating tool."

PrinceTumelo89

"Can't believe you guys bullied a private company to spend money they don't have."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't about to hold their breath and said they would stick with the SABC:

NareMorema said:

"We are fine with SABC."

Cde_Xolani wasn't budging:

"SABC secured it for all of us, we'll be sorted without them."

juca_siyabulela wrote:

"Tell them they can leave it because the SABC delivered."

NelioGMan posted:

"We are fine with SABC. Supersport always has drama."

