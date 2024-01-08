Global site navigation

SAFA To Give Bafana Bafana R131 Million if They Win African Cup of Nations 2024
by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The South African Football Association has given Bafana Bafana an incentive to win the African Cup of Nations
  • It revealed that should the team win, they would receive just over R131 million, an amount almost similar to that which the AFCON winners would receive
  • South Africans believed that SAFA was bluffing because they didn’t have faith in the team

SAFA's Danny Jordaan promised Bafana Bafana a generous R131 million bonus for winning the AFCON
SAFA promised Bafana Bafana a lot of money if they won the AFCON tournament. Images: Anesh Debiky / AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

If Bafana Bafana wins the African Cup of Nations, they might receive over R131 million from the South African Football Association. SAFA president Danny Jordaan revealed that the team will be given a cash incentive to ensure they come out tops during the AFCON tournament.

SAFA offers Bafana Bafana AFCON win incentive

According to football publication iDiski Times, SAFA and the players agreed on Sunday, 7 January, that if they clinch the African Cup of Nations, they will get a bonus of 7 million dollars, equating to just over R131 million. But if they don’t win, they won’t get any bonus.

Jordaan also revealed that the association ensured that everything has been put in place to ensure the team focuses on playing and making the nation proud. He also said that the main aim is for Bafana Bafana to focus on how they perform at the African Cup of Nations, where they are in a group with Tunisia, Mali and Namibia. View @iDiskiTimes’ tweet here:

Mzansi calls Jordaan's bluff

South Africans laughed and believed that the money was a bluff. It’s thought that the money is almost the same amount as CAF’s prize money for the winners.

Sibonelo Radebe wrote:

“Dany knows they won’t win. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have committed to such amounts, lol.”

Titus remarked:

“Lol, SAFA doesn’t have R130 million. They are 100% sure they won’t win it.”

CaptainBeown said:

“This shows that SAFA has no respect for women’s football. Why did they take time to attend to Banyana’s issues competing in a global showpiece but were quick to do so with Bafana?”

Solz wrote:

“He knows they won’t win.”

Entrance_Salvadon remarked:

“That win is very unlikely.”

Mavundla said:

“SAFA is fully confident that Bafana Bafana is not likely to win this tournament, hence this wild financial incentive.”

Hugo Broos announces 23-man squad for AFCON

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the African Cup of Nations.

The squad boasted more than 9 players who form part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad, including goalkeeper Ronwyn Wiliams and playmaker Themba Zwane.

South Africans placed little hope in the squad and were not convinced they would win.

Source: Briefly News

