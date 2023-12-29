Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is praying to go through the African Cup of Nations’ group stages

He spoke recently that passing the group stages is a difficult feat, especially when placed with Mali, Tunisia and Namibia

South Africans were mad that he set the bar low and called him out

Hugo Broos is crossing his fingers that Bafana Bafana goes beyond the group stages. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, hopes the team will make it past the group stages of the African Cup of Nations next year in January. He believes it will be a difficult and tricky achievement, considering that they are in a group with champions Tunisia, Maki and Namibia.

Broos hopes to pass group stage

In a recent interview, Hugo Broos expressed concerns about the tournament expected to start from 13 January to 11 February in the Ivory Coast. TimesLIVE reported that passing the group stages would be the team’s first goal, which would be a challenge because they would face highly motivated and physically and mentally formidable opponents in the group.

Broos recalled the experience he had when he was coaching Cameroon and pointed out that passing the group stages is a tremendously difficult feat to obtain because it is unpredictable. He added that no team should be undermined or underestimated in a tournament like the AFCON.

Netizens roasted Broos for his comment

South Africans on Facebook found his comments laughable and slammed the Bafana Bafana coach.

Sentle Adebisi Bestrr said:

“I think they should just ask Lesotho or Botswana to go play in their place. We are tired of being embarrassed outside the country.”​​

Richard Munwanati pointed out:

“The target is to win a tournament. We have passed the group stage many times.”

Musa Mnyandu observed:

“So this man has no intention of winning the cup.”

Leon Mhlongo KaMgeba Yina made a prediction.

“Sundowns players will take him nowhere. He is full of favouritism. He will be fired after the African Cup of Nations.”

Luqa Kanondaba Mancinza pointed out:

“We know you will fail like always.”

Dino Mhlanga wrote:

“As a Chiefs supporter, I will support every national team playing against Hugo Broos.”

