Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg’s Transport MMC, welcomed the news that the Pio-Trans board was dissolved and the company was placed under business rescue

The company operates Rea Vaya, and Kunene slammed it for mismanagement and fraudulent activities

South Africans were disappointed and remarked that politicians in SA are largely unqualified

Kenny Kunene slammed Pio-Trans for running Rea Vaya into the ground. Images: Lucky Nxumalo/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The City of Joburg’s MMC of Transport, Kenny Kunene, revealed that Pio-Trans, which operates Rea Vaya, was diseased by fraud, mismanagement and maladministration. He welcomed its placement under business rescue and did not pull his punches back about the goings-on in the company.

Kenny Kunene slams Pio-Trans

Kunene pointed out the extent of the mismanagement at the company. He revealed that some employees were paid thrice their market value, and unqualified people were employed. SABC News reports that some earned two salaries while others were employed in unnecessary positions. The Sushi King slammed the company, accusing shareholders of paying people for not doing anything in the company.

Pio-Trans is in serious trouble, and its board was dissolved and was placed under business rescue after a tax deficit of R64 million. Pio-Trans was previously ordered to pay over R6.8 million to Litsamaiso Limited, a bus company, and a SARS litigation of almost R800,000.

Netizens are tired of the government

South Africans on Facebook emphasised that citizens need to vote the African National Congress out of power and railed the government for incompetence.

Willie Lekuba said:

“Politicians will allow someone with a criminal record to lead a certain portfolio while they can’t allow a convict with proper qualifications to run a certain department.”

Surprise Supzero Surprise wrote:

“Next year, this leaves you with a choice to change. I don’t care whether you vote for the EFF, PA, DA, MK as long as it’s not the same ANC leaders again.”

Ken Molefe suggested:

“Let us be wiser on voting next year. ANC can’t be rehabilitated. South Africans must wake up. We don’t have leadership.”

Sizwe Wil Nzima asked:

“Why don’t we just build our electric buses, install solar panels in every station so that these buses can charge, and cut fuel costs to make our city greener?”

