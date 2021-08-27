South Africa's Energy Regulator Stands Behind Revitalised Nuclear Power Plan

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe's 2020 plan to acquire 2 500MW of power from nuclear plants has reportedly been backed by Nersa

A plan put forward by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been given the go-ahead by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. Mantashe put the plan forward in August 2020. The idea is to acquire 2 500MW of nuclear power from something called 'new generation capacity'.

The Nersa's Head of Communications Charles Hlebela confirmed that there was a decision made during a meeting held on Thursday, 26 August. Nersa, according to Hlebela, is in the process of coming to a decision with Mantashe's department.

Nersa has revealed that it has approved a nuclear power procurement plan. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, this decision means that the nuclear procurement programme in South African can move forward. The prior plan put in place to acquire 9 600MW of nuclear power from a bunch of new plants was stopped by a 2017 court ruling.

Nasdaq reported that the idea for the 9 600MW expansion project was brought forward by former president Jacob Zuma but was reportedly polluted by allegations of corruption. The project was brought back a year later on a much smaller scale.

Senior Nersa official Nhlanhla Gumede told Reuters that electricity regulatory members considered a proposed nuclear acquirement plan in line with the Electricity Regulation Act.

Some of the conditions for agreement of the procurement include that procurement should be at a level that South Africa can afford and that the process for the tender should be open, transparent and competitive.

